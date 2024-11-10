Ryan Dunn News: Starting Sunday

Dunn is in the Sun's starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Dunn missed Friday's game against the Mavericks due to an ankle injury. Not only was he cleared to return Sunday, but he will also be inserted into Phoenix's starting five due to Kevin Durant (calf) being sidelined, while Royce O'Neale will continue to come off the bench. Through eight regular-season games (including two starts), Dunn is averaging 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over 15.9 minutes per game.