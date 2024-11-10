Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Dunn is in the Sun's starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Dunn missed Friday's game against the Mavericks due to an ankle injury. Not only was he cleared to return Sunday, but he will also be inserted into Phoenix's starting five due to Kevin Durant (calf) being sidelined, while Royce O'Neale will continue to come off the bench. Through eight regular-season games (including two starts), Dunn is averaging 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over 15.9 minutes per game.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now