Dunn is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dunn will make the first regular-season start of his NBA career with Bradley Beal (elbow) and Grayson Allen (personal) ruled out. Dunn has averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in his first two appearances this season, both coming off the bench.