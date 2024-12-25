Ryan Dunn News: Starting Wednesday

Dunn is in the Suns' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

With Devin Booker (groin) out for another game, the Suns needed a temporary replacement for their starting lineup. With Grayson Allen (concussion) also out and instead of Royce O'Neale, the Suns will have Dunn part of their starting five for Christmas night. As a rookie starter, Dunn is averaging 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 23.3 minutes of play.