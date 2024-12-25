Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Dunn is in the Suns' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

With Devin Booker (groin) out for another game, the Suns needed a temporary replacement for their starting lineup. With Grayson Allen (concussion) also out and instead of Royce O'Neale, the Suns will have Dunn part of their starting five for Christmas night. As a rookie starter, Dunn is averaging 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 23.3 minutes of play.

