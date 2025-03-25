Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Trending up for Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Dunn totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and nine rebounds across 30 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over Milwaukee.

Dunn has now logged at least 23 minutes in six straight games for the Suns while Bradley Beal (hamstring) remains sidelined. During that stretch, Dunn has flirted with top-75 value in nine-category formats, posting averages of 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.5 three-pointers on 47.9 percent shooting from the field.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
