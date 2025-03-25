Ryan Dunn News: Trending up for Phoenix

Dunn totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and nine rebounds across 30 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over Milwaukee.

Dunn has now logged at least 23 minutes in six straight games for the Suns while Bradley Beal (hamstring) remains sidelined. During that stretch, Dunn has flirted with top-75 value in nine-category formats, posting averages of 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.5 three-pointers on 47.9 percent shooting from the field.