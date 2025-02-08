Ryan Dunn News: Will start vs. Denver

Dunn will be in the starting lineup Saturday against the Nuggets.

The Suns will be shorthanded for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, with Kevin Durant (ankle), Bradley Beal (toe) and Grayson Allen (knee) set to miss this matchup. Dunn will be in the starting lineup due to these injuries, which will be the 28th time he's gotten the nod as a starter this season. He's averaging 8.4 points, and 3.9 rebounds per game in a starting role during the 2024-25 campaign.