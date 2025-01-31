Ryan Dunn News: Will start vs. Golden State

Dunn will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Warriors.

After playing only nine minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, Dunn will be a starter for Friday's matchup against the Warriors. This will be the 25th time the rookie will be starting for the Suns this season. He's averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game when in the first unit for Phoenix.