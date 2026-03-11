Ryan Kalkbrenner Injury: Added to injury report
Kalkbrenner (illness) is now probable for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
Kalkbrenner is a late add to the injury report Wednesday, as the rookie big man is feeling under the weather. While he's still likely to play, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to the 10:00pm ET tipoff.
