Ryan Kalkbrenner Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday
Kalkbrenner went back to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Wizards with an apparent ankle injury, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kalkbrenner appeared to roll his ankle before heading to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's contest. If he is unable to return, PJ Hall and Xavier Tillman could see extra minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Kalkbrenner See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose20 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1835 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1835 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Kalkbrenner See More