Ryan Kalkbrenner Injury: Now out Wednesday
Kalkbrenner (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against Sacramento, per the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast.
Kalkbrenner was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday evening before being cleared to play. However, the rookie center will wind up being unavailable for the contest due to illness. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Spurs. Moussa Diabate and Xavier Tillman will likely handle most of the center duties Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Kalkbrenner See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 65 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2217 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2217 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1128 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Kalkbrenner See More