Ryan Kalkbrenner Injury: Now out Wednesday

Kalkbrenner (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against Sacramento, per the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast.

Kalkbrenner was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday evening before being cleared to play. However, the rookie center will wind up being unavailable for the contest due to illness. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Spurs. Moussa Diabate and Xavier Tillman will likely handle most of the center duties Wednesday.