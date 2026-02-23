Ryan Kalkbrenner Injury: Probable with ankle sprain
Kalkbrenner is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls with a sprained left ankle.
The rookie big man picked up the issue in Sunday's game against the Wizards, but it appears to be of minimal concern. Moussa Diabate is set to return from suspension Tuesday, which is likely to send Kalkbrenner to the bench. Kalkbrenner has started four straight games, averaging 8.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 26.3 minutes per tilt.
