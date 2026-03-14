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Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Kalkbrenner (illness) is listed as available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

The rookie center returns after a one-game absence and should reclaim his reserve role behind Moussa Diabate, likely pushing Xavier Tillman out of the rotation. Over his last eight appearances, Kalkbrenner has provided steady rim protection and efficiency, averaging 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 16.1 minutes per contest.

Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets
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