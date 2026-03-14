Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Available for Saturday
Kalkbrenner (illness) is listed as available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
The rookie center returns after a one-game absence and should reclaim his reserve role behind Moussa Diabate, likely pushing Xavier Tillman out of the rotation. Over his last eight appearances, Kalkbrenner has provided steady rim protection and efficiency, averaging 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 16.1 minutes per contest.
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