Ryan Kalkbrenner headshot

Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Available to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Kalkbrenner (ankle) is available to return to Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Kalkbrenner sustained a left ankle sprain during the third quarter of Sunday's contest, but the team announced that he is available to return to the game. With the team sporting a large lead, it remains to be seen whether he returns to action or not.

Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
