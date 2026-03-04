Ryan Kalkbrenner headshot

Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Backup role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Kalkbrenner totaled six points (3-4 FG), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 win over the Celtics.

Kalkbrenner continues to play a limited role as the backup center, having logged fewer than 19 minutes in six straight games. Charlotte has won 16 of its past 19 games, with Moussa Diabate playing a huge part in the recent success. With Diabate seemingly locked in as the starter, Kalkbrenner should be viewed as nothing more than a blocks streamer.

Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Kalkbrenner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Kalkbrenner See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
Author Image
Adam King
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
46 days ago