Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Backup role continues

Kalkbrenner totaled six points (3-4 FG), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 win over the Celtics.

Kalkbrenner continues to play a limited role as the backup center, having logged fewer than 19 minutes in six straight games. Charlotte has won 16 of its past 19 games, with Moussa Diabate playing a huge part in the recent success. With Diabate seemingly locked in as the starter, Kalkbrenner should be viewed as nothing more than a blocks streamer.