Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Cleared to play
Kalkbrenner (illness) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
Kalkbrenner was added to the injury report Wednesday evening due to illness, but the rookie center has been upgraded to available for the contest. In his last eight appearances, Kalkbrenner is averaging 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 16.1 minutes.
