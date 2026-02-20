Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Double-doubles vs. Cleveland
Kalkbrenner registered 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes during the Hornets' 118-113 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.
The rookie second-rounder finished as the Hornets' leading rebounder (including a career-high nine offensive boards) en route to the third double-double of the season (and first since Nov. 3 against the Pelicans). Kalkbrenner has started in each of the Hornets' last three games and should serve in that role against the Wizards on Sunday, though he'll likely revert to a bench role against the Bulls on Tuesday since Moussa Diabate will have served his four-game suspension.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Kalkbrenner See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose18 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1833 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1833 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Kalkbrenner See More