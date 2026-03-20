Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Efficient production in win

Kalkbrenner supplied 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Thursday's 130-111 victory over the Magic.

Kalkbrenner was perfect from both the field and the charity stripe, bringing his season field goal percentage to an impressive 74.6 percent. The rookie center saw 24 minutes of action, marking his highest playing time in a single game since he moved into the starting lineup for an injured Moussa Diabate back on Feb. 20. Kalkbrenner continues to provide steady interior depth for Charlotte, and over his last eight appearances, he is averaging 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per contest.