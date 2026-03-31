Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Modest production continues

Kalkbrenner posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 117-86 win over the Nets.

Kalkbrenner continues to play a backup role, which, to this point, has yielded very little in terms of fantasy production. In 14 appearances over the past month, he has barely been a top 200 player, averaging 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. At best, he can be streamed in for blocks, if and when the schedule works in his favor.