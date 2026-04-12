Ryan Kalkbrenner headshot

Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Modest production Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kalkbrenner produced nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 victory over New York.

Kalkbrenner continues to serve as the backup center, a role that has yielded very little in terms of viable fantasy production. In 15 games over the past month, he has averaged just 6.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.8 minutes per game.

Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets
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