Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Moves to bench
Kalkbrenner will move to the bench Tuesday against the Bulls.
This is an expected move with Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges back from their suspension. Kalkbrenner is likely to maintain a sizable role with the second unit, to be clear.
