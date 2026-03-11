Ryan Kalkbrenner headshot

Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Notches 13 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kalkbrenner closed with 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 win over Portland.

This was a strong showing for the rookie, but his workload again paled in comparison to Moussa Diabate. Until this position battle shifts towards Kalkbrenner, he's going to remain a deep-league fantasy option at best.

Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
