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Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Quiet outing in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Kalkbrenner produced two points (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

Kalkbrenner had a muted impact on the offensive end during Friday's season-ending loss, failing to score in double figures for a 13th straight game. The rookie second-rounder began the 2025-26 campaign in a starting role but suffered a sprained left elbow in late December and lost his spot in the starting lineup when he returned Jan. 10. Kalkbrenner appeared in 69 regular-season appearances (31 starts), averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 75.3 percent from the field in 21.4 minutes per showing.

Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets
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