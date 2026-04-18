Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Quiet outing in season-ending loss
Kalkbrenner produced two points (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.
Kalkbrenner had a muted impact on the offensive end during Friday's season-ending loss, failing to score in double figures for a 13th straight game. The rookie second-rounder began the 2025-26 campaign in a starting role but suffered a sprained left elbow in late December and lost his spot in the starting lineup when he returned Jan. 10. Kalkbrenner appeared in 69 regular-season appearances (31 starts), averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 75.3 percent from the field in 21.4 minutes per showing.
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