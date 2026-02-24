Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Upgraded to available
Kalkbrenner (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
A sprained left ankle won't stop Kalkbrenner from playing Tuesday, but the expectation is that the returning Moussa Diabate (suspension) is going to replace Kalkbrenner in the starting lineup. Kalkbrenner has started four consecutive games, averaging 8.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 26.3 minutes per contest.
