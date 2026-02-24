Ryan Kalkbrenner headshot

Ryan Kalkbrenner News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 10:56am

Kalkbrenner (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

A sprained left ankle won't stop Kalkbrenner from playing Tuesday, but the expectation is that the returning Moussa Diabate (suspension) is going to replace Kalkbrenner in the starting lineup. Kalkbrenner has started four consecutive games, averaging 8.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 26.3 minutes per contest.

