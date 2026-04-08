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Ryan Nembhard News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Nembhard is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Suns on Wednesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nembhard did not start in each of the Mavericks' last two games after doing so in the three games prior, but he's back in the lineup for Wednesday's contest due to the absences of Naji Marshall ( hip) and P.J. Washington (elbow). Nembhard is coming off a solid performance against the Clippers on Tuesday, when he played 25 minutes and finished with 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in a 116-103 loss.

Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
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