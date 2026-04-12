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Ryan Nembhard News: Dishes 23 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Nembhard recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 23 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 win over the Bulls.

Nembhard was given the keys to the offense due to the majority of the team's rotation players being out and Cooper Flagg (ankle) exiting early, and he did not disappoint, as he set a Mavericks rookie record for assists in a game. On top of his playmaking, Nemhard added 15 points and ended up one rebound shy of a triple-double. The rookie guard concludes the season with four double-doubles and his name engraved in Mavericks history.

Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
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