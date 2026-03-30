Ryan Nembhard headshot

Ryan Nembhard News: Getting look with starters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Nembhard is starting Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Nembhard will enter the starting lineup with Naji Marshall (illness) and P.J. Washington (illness) listed out Monday. Nembhard averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 25.8 minutes in his four previous March starts.

Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
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