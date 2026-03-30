Ryan Nembhard News: Getting look with starters
Nembhard is starting Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Nembhard will enter the starting lineup with Naji Marshall (illness) and P.J. Washington (illness) listed out Monday. Nembhard averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 25.8 minutes in his four previous March starts.
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