Ryan Nembhard headshot

Ryan Nembhard News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Nembhard will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Lakers.

P.J. Washington (illness) will replace Nembhard in the first unit in his return from a three-game stint on the sidelines. As a reserve this season, Nembhard owns averages of 4.1 points and 3.9 assists per game.

Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
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