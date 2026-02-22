Ryan Nembhard News: Impactful in G League loss
Nembhard tallied 24 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 39 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Nembhard ended up tied as the top scorer in Saturday's game and led his team in assists in another lengthy G League outing. While serving under a two-way contract, Nembhard was initially active in the Mavericks' rotation but was relegated to a minimal role since the arrival of Tyus Jones in February. Therefore, the 22-year-old Nembhard is now likely to play in the G League for the Legends throughout the final stretch of the regular season.
