Ryan Nembhard headshot

Ryan Nembhard News: Inks standard contract with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

The Mavericks converted Nembhard's two-way contract to a two-year standard contract Saturday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

A spot opened up a spot on the roster after Tyus Jones was waived, which the Mavericks opted to fill with Nembhard on a two-year deal that includes a team option for the 2026-27 season. Nembhard has spent most of February in the G League with the Texas Legends but has seen meaningful playing time at the NBA level this season, including a 16-game stretch from late November to early January where he was in the starting lineup and averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 threes over 24.9 minutes per game. He last saw NBA action Feb. 5 but should see some consistent minutes off the bench for the rest of the regular season, especially for as long as Cooper Flagg (foot) is sidelined.

Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
