Ryan Nembhard News: Left out of rotation Sunday
Nembhard (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Mavericks' 134-128 win over the Lakers.
With the Mavericks getting one of their core players in P.J. Washington (illness) back from a three-game absence, Nembhard ended up being squeezed out of the rotation. The undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga had appeared in each of Dallas' previous 18 games, averaging 5.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.6 steals in 18.3 minutes per contest over that stretch. Despite receiving a DNP-CD on Sunday, Nembhard could rejoin the rotation Tuesday against the Clippers if fellow guard Brandon Williams (illness) -- who is listed as questionable -- ends up sitting out.
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