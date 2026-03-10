Ryan Nembhard News: Muted role continues

Nembhard amassed three assists in nine minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

Nembhard continues to play limited minutes off the bench, resulting in muted production. Despite being converted to a full-time contract, Nembhard has struggled to carve out a meaningful spot in the rotation. In six games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 4.3 points and 3.0 assists in 13.0 minutes per contest.