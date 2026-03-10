Ryan Nembhard headshot

Ryan Nembhard News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Nembhard amassed three assists in nine minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

Nembhard continues to play limited minutes off the bench, resulting in muted production. Despite being converted to a full-time contract, Nembhard has struggled to carve out a meaningful spot in the rotation. In six games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 4.3 points and 3.0 assists in 13.0 minutes per contest.

Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
