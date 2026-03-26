Ryan Nembhard headshot

Ryan Nembhard News: Reduced role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Nembhard had four points (2-3 FG) and four assists across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 142-135 loss to Denver.

Nembhard was limited to just 13 minutes, with the return of Brandon Williams (concussion) likely impacting Nembhard's opportunities. Other than his upside in assists, it's hard to hold Nembhard outside of very deep formats. For those in standard leagues, he can be streamed in as required, keeping in mind that his role is likely to fluctuate from one game to the next.

Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
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