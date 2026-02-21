Ryan Nembhard headshot

Ryan Nembhard News: Registers 25 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Nembhard registered 25 points (8-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 assists and six rebounds across 38 minutes during Friday's 127-105 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Nembhard struggled with his efficiency Friday, shooting just 30.8 percent from the floor, but he salvaged his fantasy line by racking up a game-high 14 assists. The two-way rookie has been a consistent source of offense since joining the Legends full-time in February, and he has now scored at least 23 points in four out of his last five G league appearances. While Nembhard was a regular fixture in the Mavericks' rotation earlier this season, the acquisition of Tyus Jones at the trade deadline and Nembhard's limited remaining NBA eligibility (six games) likely mean he will spend the majority of the spring as a high-usage starter in the G League.

