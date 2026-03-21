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Ryan Nembhard News: Slides back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Nembhard will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Nembhard's streak of four consecutive starts will come to an end Saturday night. Max Christie, Naji Marshall, Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford make up the Mavericks' first unit. Nembhard averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists across 25.8 minutes during his four-game start streak.

Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
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