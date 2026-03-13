Ryan Nembhard News: Starting Friday vs. Cleveland
Nembhard is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Friday.
Nembhard has played 10 minutes or less in three of his last four outings while coming off the bench. However, he'll have the opportunity to serve in an expanded role Friday as he starts for the first time since Jan. 10 against the Bulls, when he played 29 minutes and finished with 16 points, six assists, three rebounds and three three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Nembhard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets35 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers56 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1557 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Nembhard See More