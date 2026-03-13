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Ryan Nembhard News: Starting Friday vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Nembhard is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Friday.

Nembhard has played 10 minutes or less in three of his last four outings while coming off the bench. However, he'll have the opportunity to serve in an expanded role Friday as he starts for the first time since Jan. 10 against the Bulls, when he played 29 minutes and finished with 16 points, six assists, three rebounds and three three-pointers.

Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
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