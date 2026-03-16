Ryan Nembhard News: Tallies six assists in loss

Nembhard registered two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes during Monday's 129-111 loss to the Pelicans.

Nembhard remained in the starting lineup, making it three straight starts for the rookie. Despite the promotion, production has not followed, averaging just 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers during that time. Given his lack of offensive polish, Nembhard should be viewed as nothing more than a potential assists streamer.