Ryan Rollins Injury: Downgraded to out

Rollins (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Rollins will miss a second straight game while dealing with plantar fasciitis. He should have ample time to recover, as the Bucks won't take the court after Thursday until after the All-Star break. Cam Thomas and Gary Trent should be in line for more opportunities in Rollins' absence.