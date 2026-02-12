Ryan Rollins Injury: Downgraded to out
Rollins (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Rollins will miss a second straight game while dealing with plantar fasciitis. He should have ample time to recover, as the Bucks won't take the court after Thursday until after the All-Star break. Cam Thomas and Gary Trent should be in line for more opportunities in Rollins' absence.
