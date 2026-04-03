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Ryan Rollins Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 5:20pm

Rollins (hip) is now listed as questionable for Friday's game against Boston.

Rollins didn't suit up for Wednesday's 119-113 loss to Houston. While the 23-year-old was listed as probable heading into Friday's meeting with the Celtics, he has since been downgraded to questionable. If Rollins doesn't suit up, AJ Green would be considered the favorite to draw another start at point guard.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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