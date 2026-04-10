Ryan Rollins Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Rollins (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Friday's game against Brooklyn.
Rollins has been sidelined intermittently of late due to a right-hip strain. He recently logged 33 minutes in Wednesday's 137-111 loss to Detroit, finishing with 23 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. However, despite appearing to be on track to suit up Friday versus Brooklyn, the 23-year-old is now in danger of missing this contest. If that happens, AJ Green will presumably slide over to handle things at the point guard position. Taurean Prince would also be in line to make his third consecutive appearance with the first five.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 82 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 73 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 73 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More