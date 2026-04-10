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Ryan Rollins Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:56pm

Rollins (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Friday's game against Brooklyn.

Rollins has been sidelined intermittently of late due to a right-hip strain. He recently logged 33 minutes in Wednesday's 137-111 loss to Detroit, finishing with 23 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. However, despite appearing to be on track to suit up Friday versus Brooklyn, the 23-year-old is now in danger of missing this contest. If that happens, AJ Green will presumably slide over to handle things at the point guard position. Taurean Prince would also be in line to make his third consecutive appearance with the first five.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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