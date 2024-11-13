Ryan Rollins Injury: Expects to play Wednesday
Rollins (shoulder) said he expects to play Wednesday against Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Rollins was unable to return to Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to left shoulder instability, but he said after the game that it wasn't a serious issue. Rollins played really well prior to the setback, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 22 minutes.
