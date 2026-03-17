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Ryan Rollins Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:21am

Rollins (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Rollins was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. If he's unable to give it a go, the Bucks may need Cam Thomas to enter the rotation again.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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