Ryan Rollins Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Rollins (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Rollins was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. If he's unable to give it a go, the Bucks may need Cam Thomas to enter the rotation again.
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