Ryan Rollins Injury: Late addition to report Sunday

Rollins (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Rollins was listed as available for Friday's win over Orlando after dealing with a non-COVID illness, though he didn't appear in the contest. The 22-year-old's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Kings, though he is not guaranteed significant playing time when he is able to return. Rollins has averaged 3.6 points in 9.4 minutes per contest over his last five outings.