Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Rollins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins was initially listed as probable, but the third-year guard out of Toledo will be sidelined for Sunday's contest. With Rollins and Kevin Porter (wrist) both out, Jamaree Bouyea, Andre Jackson and Pat Connaughton should all see significant playing time in the Bucks' regular-season finale.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
