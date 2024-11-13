Ryan Rollins Injury: Officially out Wednesday
Rollins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus Detroit.
With Rollins and Damian Lillard (concussion) both sidelined, the Bucks will likely turn to AJ Green and Delon Wright to handle most of the minutes at point guard. Gary Trent and Andre Jackson could also benefit from boosts in playing time on the wing if Green is needed to take on more ball-handling responsibilities.
