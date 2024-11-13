Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Rollins Injury: Officially out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 4:28pm

Rollins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus Detroit.

With Rollins and Damian Lillard (concussion) both sidelined, the Bucks will likely turn to AJ Green and Delon Wright to handle most of the minutes at point guard. Gary Trent and Andre Jackson could also benefit from boosts in playing time on the wing if Green is needed to take on more ball-handling responsibilities.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
