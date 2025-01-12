Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins Injury: Out Sunday with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 3:30pm

Rollins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to an illness.

Rollins was listed as available for Friday's win over Orlando after dealing with a non-COVID-related illness, though he didn't appear in the contest. The 22-year-old's condition may have taken a turn for the worse two days later, however. Rollins has averaged 3.6 points in 9.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now