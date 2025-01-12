Ryan Rollins Injury: Out Sunday with illness
Rollins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to an illness.
Rollins was listed as available for Friday's win over Orlando after dealing with a non-COVID-related illness, though he didn't appear in the contest. The 22-year-old's condition may have taken a turn for the worse two days later, however. Rollins has averaged 3.6 points in 9.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
