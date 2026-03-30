Ryan Rollins Injury: Probable for Tuesday
Rollins (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
Rollins is expected to return from a one-game absence with a hip injury during Sunday's defeat to the Clippers. The guard is enjoying a breakout year, averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.2 minutes per contest in his last eight games (all starts).
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