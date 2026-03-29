Ryan Rollins Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Rollins (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
After posting 12 points, four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's blowout loss to the Spurs, Rollins is in danger of missing the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set. If Rollins joins Kevin Porter (knee) in street clothes, Gary Trent, AJ Green and Ousmane Dieng would be candidates for increased usage in the Bucks' backcourt.
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