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Ryan Rollins Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 7:49am

Rollins (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

After posting 12 points, four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's blowout loss to the Spurs, Rollins is in danger of missing the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set. If Rollins joins Kevin Porter (knee) in street clothes, Gary Trent, AJ Green and Ousmane Dieng would be candidates for increased usage in the Bucks' backcourt.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
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