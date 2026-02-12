Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:28am

Rollins (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Rollins remains day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Wednesday against the Magic. If Rollins is unable to play, the Bucks will likely lean heavily on Cam Thomas again.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
