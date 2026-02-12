Ryan Rollins Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Rollins (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Rollins remains day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Wednesday against the Magic. If Rollins is unable to play, the Bucks will likely lean heavily on Cam Thomas again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11Yesterday
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 66 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide10 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Rollins See More