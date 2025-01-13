Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Rollins Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Rollins (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Rollins is in danger of being unavailable for a second straight game Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness. His potential absence wouldn't have major ramifications for Milwaukee's rotation, but sharpshooter AJ Green could have a longer leash from the second unit if Rollins is inactive against the Kings.

