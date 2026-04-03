Ryan Rollins Injury: Remaining out Friday
Rollins (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Rollins was recently downgraded from probable to questionable, and he has now officially been ruled out for Friday's contest due to a right hip strain. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Memphis. With the 23-year-old point guard sidelined, AJ Green, Cormac Ryan and Gary Harris are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
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