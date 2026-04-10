Ryan Rollins Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Rollins (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets.
After being downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, Rollins will ultimately take a seat on Friday due to a lingering right hip strain. The 23-year-old was highly productive during Wednesday's loss to Detroit, racking up 23 points and six assists across 33 minutes, but the Bucks have opted to exercise caution with his injury. With Rollins unavailable for a depleted Milwaukee squad, AJ Green is expected to take on primary playmaking duties, while Taurean Prince should remain in the starting five for a third consecutive contest.
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